Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Lowered to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS IRRHF remained flat at $$2,980.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Interroll has a one year low of $2,655.91 and a one year high of $2,980.00.

About Interroll

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. Its products include rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company offers driven conveyor rollers, control systems, and drum motors; conveyors and sorters, including cross-belt sorters, belt curves, modular conveyor platforms, and modular pallet conveyor platforms; and flow storage solutions for pallets and parcel packaging.

