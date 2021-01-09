Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Lowered to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS IRRHF remained flat at $$2,980.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Interroll has a one year low of $2,655.91 and a one year high of $2,980.00.
About Interroll
Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Interroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interroll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.