First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FQVLF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC started coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.53.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.