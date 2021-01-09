Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ELMUF. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a sell rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Elisa Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELMUF remained flat at $$53.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99. Elisa Oyj has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates through Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers mobile and fixed network services. It also provides industrial IoT solutions for manufacturers, remote patient monitoring and healthcare solutions, and B2b customer support services; and online services.

