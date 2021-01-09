Accor’s (ACCYY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ACCYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Accor in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. AlphaValue lowered Accor to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Accor in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Accor in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Accor stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 110,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,693. Accor has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

