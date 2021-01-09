Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Sells $18,720.00 in Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) CEO Brian Harris sold 1,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $18,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Brian Harris sold 15,630 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $156,300.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Brian Harris sold 12,700 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $127,000.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $609,640.00.

LADR stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on LADR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 724,833 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,848,000 after buying an additional 540,625 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after buying an additional 388,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,012,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,286,000 after buying an additional 320,564 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after buying an additional 300,853 shares during the period. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

