Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,819. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $72.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,984.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $54,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 128,789 shares of company stock worth $1,717,891. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 126.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 89,807 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 36.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 15.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 109.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 148,882 shares during the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

