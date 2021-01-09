Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) PT Raised to $11.00

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) had its price target upped by Maxim Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BIRDF. CIBC assumed coverage on Bird Construction in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bird Construction from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Bird Construction from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bird Construction currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.25.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of Bird Construction stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 220. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $6.41.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.