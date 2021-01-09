Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Raised to $2.75 at TD Securities

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $2.25 to $2.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPPMF. CIBC upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $1.80 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPPMF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. 117,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,056. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.92.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

