Swarm City (SWT) Market Capitalization Tops $173,640.84

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. Swarm City has a market cap of $173,640.84 and $3,299.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swarm City has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00039110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.64 or 0.00278351 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00028693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,158.33 or 0.02812435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012048 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

SWT is a token. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

