World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) and Seven Arts Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Financial Contrast

Seven Arts Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SAPX) and World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Seven Arts Entertainment and World Wrestling Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven Arts Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A World Wrestling Entertainment 1 3 9 0 2.62

World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus target price of $50.77, suggesting a potential upside of 5.24%. Given World Wrestling Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe World Wrestling Entertainment is more favorable than Seven Arts Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.5% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Seven Arts Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Seven Arts Entertainment has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, World Wrestling Entertainment has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seven Arts Entertainment and World Wrestling Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seven Arts Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A World Wrestling Entertainment $960.40 million 3.91 $77.06 million $0.85 56.75

World Wrestling Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Seven Arts Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Seven Arts Entertainment and World Wrestling Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven Arts Entertainment N/A N/A N/A World Wrestling Entertainment 14.18% 48.59% 13.53%

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment beats Seven Arts Entertainment on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seven Arts Entertainment

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. operates as an independent motion picture production and distribution company. It acquires, develops, finances, produces, and licenses theatrical motion pictures for exhibition in theatrical markets worldwide. The company also provides its motion pictures in other forms of media, including home video, and pays and frees television. It owns interests in approximately 39 completed motion pictures. In addition, the company licenses distribution rights in its motion pictures; produces and distributes recorded music; and operates a film production and post-production facility in New Orleans, Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Seven Arts Pictures, Plc and changed its name to Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The Live Events segment is involved in the sale of tickets, including primary and secondary distribution; provision of event services; and sale of travel packages related to its live events. The Consumer Products segment engages in merchandising of WWE branded products, such as video games, toys, apparels, and books through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as through e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

