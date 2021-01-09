STRAKS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $342.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $67,346.60 and approximately $342.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

