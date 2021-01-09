Analyzing MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI)

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MicroStrategy and National Instruments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroStrategy $486.33 million 10.13 $34.35 million $1.22 435.77 National Instruments $1.35 billion 4.47 $162.15 million $1.31 35.21

National Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than MicroStrategy. National Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MicroStrategy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MicroStrategy and National Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroStrategy 0.41% 7.36% 3.97% National Instruments 15.35% 10.01% 6.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.1% of MicroStrategy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of National Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of MicroStrategy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of National Instruments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

MicroStrategy has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Instruments has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MicroStrategy and National Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroStrategy 2 1 0 0 1.33 National Instruments 1 4 1 0 2.00

MicroStrategy currently has a consensus target price of $217.50, suggesting a potential downside of 59.09%. National Instruments has a consensus target price of $40.83, suggesting a potential downside of 11.48%. Given National Instruments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Instruments is more favorable than MicroStrategy.

Summary

National Instruments beats MicroStrategy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security. The company also provides MicroStrategy Support that helps customers to achieve their system availability and uptime goals, and to improve the overall experience through highly responsive troubleshooting and proactive technical product support. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with architecture and implementation services to help them quickly realize results, and helps to achieve returns on investment derived from understanding of data; and MicroStrategy Education that offers free and paid learning options. The company provides its services through enterprise sales force and channel partners. It serves companies from a range of industries, including retail, consulting, technology, manufacturing, finance, banking, insurance, healthcare, education, and telecommunications, as well as the public sector. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data. The company's application software comprises NI TestStand that is used for automated test and measurement applications in a manufacturing environment; NI VeriStand, a ready-to-use software environment for configuring real-time testing applications; Flexlogger for quick sensor configuration and data logging of mixed signals to verify electromechanical systems; and NI InsightCM Enterprise, a software solution with integrated hardware options for monitoring ancillary rotating equipment. Its systems and data management software include NI DIAdem, which is configuration-based technical data management, analysis, and report generation tools to mine and analyze engineering and measurement data; and NI SystemLink, a systems management software that enables the mass coordination of connected devices, software deployments, and data communications throughout a distributed system. The company also offers PXI hardware form factor that combines PC software and PCI hardware with advanced instrumentation capabilities; NI C-series data acquisition and control products; and NI semiconductor test systems, as well as software and hardware maintenance, and training and certification services. It serves semiconductor, transportation, aerospace, and defense industries; and government agencies. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

