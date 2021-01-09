Brokerages Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT at $60.81

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.81.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $145,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,060 shares of company stock worth $2,808,462. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $950,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,184,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $161,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average is $46.89. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

