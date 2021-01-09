SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) Receives €9.65 Average PT from Analysts

SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) (ETR:SFQ) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.65 ($11.35).

SFQ has been the topic of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €11.10 ($13.06) price objective on SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) price target on SAF-Holland SE (SFQ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of SFQ stock traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €11.14 ($13.11). 79,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.37. The stock has a market cap of $505.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.61. SAF-Holland SE has a fifty-two week low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a fifty-two week high of €11.52 ($13.55).

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

