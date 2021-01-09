Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading 8% Higher

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s share price traded up 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $140.23 and last traded at $139.82. 321,154 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 277,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.52.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.