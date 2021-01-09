Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lincoln National have outperformed its industry in the past six months. The company is poised to grow on the back of its increasing top line, led by a strong performance of the Life Insurance Segment, product introduction and enhancement of the existing products. It has been making changes in its sales mix to emphasize on sale without long-term guarantees to improve profitability of its Life Insurance segment. It has been streamlining businesses to exit non-core and less profitable ones. A strong capital position enables the company to deploy capital via buybacks and dividends. However, it expects sales to decrease as it re-prices business for the current environment due to disruptions from COVID-19. High leverage, which puts pressure on balance sheet, remains another woe. Low interest rates will put pressure on its investment income.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lincoln National from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lincoln National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Lincoln National stock opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $61.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 2.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

In other Lincoln National news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 39.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 33,650.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

