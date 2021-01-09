ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of RNUGF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. ReNeuron Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

