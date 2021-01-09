Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $488.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paycom reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2020 results. While earnings stayed flat year over year, revenues increased, mainly driven by new client additions which offset the negative impact of interest-rate cuts and lower headcounts at client offices. The latest quarterly results reflect that it has managed to continue its growth momentum despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is benefiting from its differentiated employee strategy, measurement capabilities and comprehensive product offerings, which are helping it to win new customers. Further, solutions like Ask Here and Manager on-the-Go, both focusing on greater employee usage and efficiency, are tailwinds. Nonetheless, we anticipate near-term headwinds to margin due to lower interest rates. Paycom shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

PAYC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Paycom Software from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Paycom Software from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $375.63.

NYSE PAYC opened at $441.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $429.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,246,910 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 41.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 223.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

