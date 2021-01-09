Brokerages Set Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Price Target at $30.00

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE NVST traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $34.95. 1,125,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16. Envista has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -268.85 and a beta of 1.97.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $640.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.18 million. Analysts predict that Envista will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Envista during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Envista during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Envista by 138.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

