Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.86.

NYSE:WCN opened at $105.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.67 and a 200 day moving average of $101.14. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Waste Connections by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 890,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,420,000 after purchasing an additional 446,916 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,227,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,884,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,934,000 after purchasing an additional 189,886 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Waste Connections by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,213,000 after purchasing an additional 153,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Waste Connections by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,750,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,227,000 after purchasing an additional 127,205 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

