BidaskClub Lowers Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IOVA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,082. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.27.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. Analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $4,773,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $215,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $12,575,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

