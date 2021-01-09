GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.11 and last traded at $46.66. 3,336,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 3,353,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.41.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRWG. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GrowGeneration has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 906.58 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $15,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.