Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MRE. Cormark increased their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

MRE traded up C$0.33 on Friday, hitting C$16.03. 210,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,347. Martinrea International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.64 and a 52 week high of C$16.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -60.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.56.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$971.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$966.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

