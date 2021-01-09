Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Friday, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zscaler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.63.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,951. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $212.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of -221.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $404,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,392.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total transaction of $8,097,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,652,242.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,540 shares of company stock valued at $56,071,621. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,148,000 after acquiring an additional 604,465 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,558,000 after purchasing an additional 580,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,370,000 after purchasing an additional 499,807 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,326,000 after purchasing an additional 318,736 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zscaler by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,454,000 after purchasing an additional 290,158 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

