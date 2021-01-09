Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumentum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lumentum presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.78.

LITE traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.55. 1,546,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,695. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $59.06 and a 12-month high of $106.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average of $84.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $828,377.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,362.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $234,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,515. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

