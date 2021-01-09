Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

LZAGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lonza Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lonza Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

OTCMKTS LZAGY traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $66.66. 45,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,063. Lonza Group has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $68.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.20.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.