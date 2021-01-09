ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANGI. BidaskClub lowered ANGI Homeservices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered ANGI Homeservices from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.34.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,235,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,522. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,175.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ANGI Homeservices has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $17.05.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $389.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.71 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $110,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 338,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,052.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,873,509.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,180,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,304,321.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 461,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 115.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,782 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter worth about $13,011,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter worth about $8,544,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 30.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after acquiring an additional 704,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter worth about $7,247,000. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

