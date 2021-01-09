Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SDVKY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Monday, October 19th. HSBC lowered Sandvik from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandvik has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of SDVKY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.41. 99,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,691. Sandvik has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $20.63.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. Sandvik had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandvik will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sandvik stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

