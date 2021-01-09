Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Get Bank7 alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BSVN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank7 from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank7 from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.67.

BSVN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.79. 14,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $18.98.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 18.89%. On average, analysts expect that Bank7 will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank7 by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 121,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 49,242 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 237.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 78,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 24.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank7 (BSVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.