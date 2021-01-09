CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLSK. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CleanSpark from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

CleanSpark stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.90. 3,399,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,446,994. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $932.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.81 and a beta of 5.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 4,740.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 87,702 shares in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

