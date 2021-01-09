Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to Announce $1.06 EPS

Analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to announce $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.46. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

In other news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $100,869.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,341,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock worth $69,815,762. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THC traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 953,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,860. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

