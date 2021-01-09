Upfiring (UFR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.02 Million

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Upfiring token can currently be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 43.4% higher against the dollar. Upfiring has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $96,742.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Upfiring Token Profile

UFR is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Upfiring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

