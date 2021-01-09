Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHCT. Truist upped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.63.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.12, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $52.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.25.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth $372,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 10.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after buying an additional 136,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

