HyperDAO Reaches Market Cap of $3.08 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $6,164.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00023083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00104488 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.15 or 0.00580139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00216888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00050484 BTC.

HyperDAO Token Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,655,274 tokens. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

HyperDAO Token Trading

HyperDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HDAOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

