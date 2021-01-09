Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $27.95. 600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63.

Northway Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWYF)

Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, a state charted commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, small businesses, and commercial customers. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.

