Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) (TSE:TRZ) Trading 1.1% Higher

Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) (TSE:TRZ)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.43 and last traded at C$5.40. Approximately 288,531 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 190,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.34.

TRZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$4.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Laurentian dropped their price target on Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) cut their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,363.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$201.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41.

Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) (TSE:TRZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The company reported C($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.31) by C($1.83). The business had revenue of C$28.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -2.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.