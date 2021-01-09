United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Stock Price Up 0.2%

United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USCI) shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.52 and last traded at $33.50. 9,782 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 28,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in United States Commodity Index Fund by 21.3% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in United States Commodity Index Fund by 10.4% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in United States Commodity Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Commodity Index Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter.

