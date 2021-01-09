Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) (TSE:MOGO) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) (TSE:MOGO) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of MOGO stock traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 445,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,236. Mogo Inc. has a one year low of C$0.79 and a one year high of C$6.59. The firm has a market cap of C$189.89 million and a PE ratio of -10.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,881.96.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

