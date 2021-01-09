InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO)’s (IPO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

IPO stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 582,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,441. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19. InPlay Oil Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.75, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$10.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InPlay Oil Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta.

