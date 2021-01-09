InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO)’s (IPO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

IPO stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 582,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,441. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19. InPlay Oil Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.75, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) (TSE:IPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$10.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InPlay Oil Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Corp. (IPO.TO) Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta.

