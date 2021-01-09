Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has C$49.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$53.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.30.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$42.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,619. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$30.40 and a 1-year high of C$47.49.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

