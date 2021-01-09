Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $96.65 and last traded at $96.64. Approximately 3,312,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 4,083,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.33.

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,330.22 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.95.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $3,154,371.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $29,695,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,794,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,055,340 shares of company stock valued at $206,686,200. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 81.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 117.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 36,314 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $5,478,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

