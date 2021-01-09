Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Earns Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TECK. Benchmark decreased their target price on Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered Teck Resources from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teck Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,927,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,680. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $20.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Teck Resources by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

