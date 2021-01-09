Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SBS stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.92. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $825.90 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,006,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,089,000 after buying an additional 1,338,910 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,126,000 after buying an additional 1,240,006 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,072,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,504,000 after buying an additional 316,475 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,104,000 after purchasing an additional 145,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

