Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s stock price rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $143.20 and last traded at $141.99. Approximately 3,177,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,677,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.68.

Z has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.60.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of -73.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter.

In other news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $185,926.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,667.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $137,063.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 723,271 shares of company stock valued at $80,619,720 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 314.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 23,045 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 190,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,096 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.