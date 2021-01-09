Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DYN. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Dyne Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Dyne Therapeutics stock traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 286,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,634. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 81.20, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.13). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,764,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,393,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,303,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,076,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,360,000. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

