Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

Shares of SAR opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.86%.

SAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Saratoga Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

