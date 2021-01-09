Dynamic (DYN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $70,379.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $8.66 million and $70,379.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,725.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,221.20 or 0.02998648 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.07 or 0.00417595 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.79 or 0.01116731 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.00352292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 197.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00017488 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.91 or 0.00176564 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,242,545 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

