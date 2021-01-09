Bitcoin Planet 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,643.64 or 0.99799927 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00015837 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.34 or 0.00248831 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.62 or 0.00426313 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.01 or 0.00147352 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001939 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00030918 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

