ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives $41.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.15.

ARCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on ArcBest from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stephens raised ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of ARCB opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ArcBest has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $48.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.41.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $794.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.43 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ArcBest news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

