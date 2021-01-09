United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Trading Down 6.8%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) shares were down 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.35 and last traded at $16.75. Approximately 2,207,385 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,691,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $931.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Natural Foods by 22.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 70,469 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in United Natural Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 3.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

